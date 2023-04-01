Meet Haru, My Furry New Friend! 🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I just had a feeling that Friday, March 31st was the day. From early in the morning, during my daily 5km walk, I had a feeling that a new companion would be entering my life. And one did! Her name is Haru, which means "spring" in Japanese. A fitting name for this wonderful little creature! I almost forgot just how tiny they are. She's a two month old Boston Terrier. My previous lovelies, Bebe & Spunky 🐶🐶😍are still in my heart. 🤩🐶👍🏾 Oh, and the garden is coming along nicely! "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener