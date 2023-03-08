Guide to Ancient Greek SILVER Coins Collecting How To Overview of the Types #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/collecting-silver-greek-coins-guide/amp/ for Guide to SILVER Ancient GREEK COINS - See RARE Collection TypesSEE ALL MY COINS AVAILABLE HERE:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins





Learn what different ancient silver Greek coins looked like and about the different numismatic coins for collecting purposes.

The ancient Greeks used several metals, predominantly gold, silver and bronze types for their money standards. The ancient Greek world had a lot of city-states and kingdoms that stretched out into vast empires. The purpose of this guide and video illustrated above is to get you acquainted with some of the rarest, most desirable types of ancient silver Greek coins. With the focus being on silver, we explore 35 different ancient coins in my collection which are available in my online eBay coin shop.

You can also:

Click here to see all ancient SILVER GREEK COINS available for sale

Click here to see all ancient SILVER ROMAN COINS available for sale

Click here to see ALL TYPES OF SILVER coins including numismatic Greek Roman World Byzantine and medieval

Just Some of the RARE Ancient Greek Coins Large Small and All Sizes in Between - Watch the video above or scroll to see pictures

The benefit of this guide is that you are leveraging my many years of experience in dealing with ancient coins to benefit you. I have worked with over 55,000 ancient coins, antiquities and even world coins. I guarantee all of my coins authentic for a lifetime and provide a beautiful, professionally-presented Certificate of Authenticity with every coin. I am appreciative of my amazing patrons who value ancient coins or see them as art in miniature and I am grateful for their positive comments about their experiences with me.





Enjoy the many descriptions and pictures of the coins I show in the video. When clicking on the photos below, it will bring up all silver Greek coins, or if you click on the underlined words, you will search my store for that term to see all coins with that keyword.





This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv





Additional place this guide can be found is:

http://www.ebay.com/gds/Guide-to-SILVER-Ancient-GREEK-COINS-See-RARE-Collection-Types-/10000000209231556/g.html





































lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTKZIcAzpc