JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #5, Romans 3:10, 20; 3:24-26; 4:5, 20231007

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #5

2 Corinthians 5:19; Colossians 1:20-21; Romans 3:10, 20; 3:24-26; 4:5; Galatians 2:16; Isaiah 53:6

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231007

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:19 20)



And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven. 21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled. Amen! (Colossians 1:20-21)

As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one. Amen! (Romas 3:10)

Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin. Amen! (Romas 3:20)

24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; 26 to declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus. Amen! (Romans 3:24-26)

But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness. Amen! (Romans 4:5)

16 knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified. Amen! (Galatians 216)

All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all. Amen! (Isaiah 53:6)

