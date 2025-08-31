EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Former Fan Club President of Sheriff Buford Pusser | Hero or Killer?

Maverick News Top Stories:





* Exclusive Interview with Former Fan Club President of Legendary Sheriff: Buford Pusser. Community of Adamsville, Tennessee, reeling after new investigation suggests the lawman was actually a killer who murdered his own wife and staged a crime scene. Pusser was the inspiration for several "Walking Tall" movies and TV shows.





Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker on Maverick News.





Please support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com





#pusser, #sheriff, #news, #walking tall, #movie, #true crime,