BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Wonder MAGA is Pissed Off
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
422 views • 2 months ago

No wonder MAGA is pissed off.

Not just MAGA, we all want justice for all the children, and for all the crimes of people involved. Push On, not under the rug! 

Adding, this and then about Israeli settlers killing a US citizen:

The Israel Defence Forces have admitted to have made a "technical error" following a missile strike that killed 10 people - including 6 children - at a water collection point in Gaza.

Adding:  

A 20-year-old U.S. citizen, Sayfollah Musallet, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials and his family.

Born in Florida, Musallet was visiting relatives in Sinjil when settlers attacked during a protest against a new outpost.

Another Palestinian, Mohammad al-Shalabi, was found dead nearby with a gunshot wound.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed Musallet’s death and requested info from Israel. His family says he died protecting their land from theft.

This marks at least the 4th killing of a Palestinian-American since the Gaza war began.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy