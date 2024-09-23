🚨Our Governments would never make Biological Weapons (B. W.) and Spray onto the populations of their own people! Or would They??? 😱🆘 Biological Weapon Research Center Maryland! Only Mad Scientist would be playing with diseases to make them more accepted to humans!

🔎There is No Denying, Something Very Fishy is Going on Around Here!🔥

⛓️They have Everything in Place now! All the Right Politicians, all the Right Technology and They have Us at Each Other's Throats, We Argue about Everything, instead of Fighting the Ones Controlling Us! Everything is going just as They have Planned!👿

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡 Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1



