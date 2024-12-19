The Gospel Message In The Colors Of Salvation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#PLEASE #WATCH
If you don't #know Jesus today
Maybe you don't want to know Him
Maybe you think #Christianity isn't for you
Maybe you are playing games with God today
Maybe you #intellectually know who Jesus is
You may know what Jesus did on The Cross
But when hard times come
You do not run to Jesus for #help
Because you don't know Him #personally
You don't take the time #talk to Him
You don't #pray to Him
You don't #read The Bible
Well this #Message is STILL for you
The Gospel Message is the most important Message I can give you
Jesus is offering you this #FREE #gift to be with Him forever right now
This is an #offer You seriously need to #consider #RightNow
You are free to #choose to accept Jesus' offer or reject it
No one can #force you to accept this FREE gift
Know that the choice you may make to #accept this offer, or #reject it, #mock it or #scoff at it will #determine where you spend #eternity
The #choice is yours to make
***Our Belief***
The Bible From Cover To Cover It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water is essential for life. Our physical body needs for food to survive. Our spiritual body needs for Jesus to survive.
***Our Mission***
To plant a seed or water a seed by sharing Scriptures, sharing The Gospel & getting people ready meet Jesus by sharing The Good News that Jesus is coming back SOON!!!
***Read The Bible for yourself***
Here is Websites to read the Bible
http://www.biblestudytools.com
-OR- Read/Listen to The Bible on the go w/ an Android, Apple, Amazon app store
Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing
***How to Be Saved***
"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing
***Do you need prayer or have praise report?***
To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report
E-Mail us at [email protected]
or
Leave a comment
