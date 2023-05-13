Russian Forces Shocked! Dozens of US M109 Paladin Howitzers are suddenly already in Ukraine

US Military News





May 13, 2023





The M109 Paladin, a relatively old and conventional self-propelled howitzer, is proving to be a reliable and effective asset for the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Despite facing some losses, the M109s have not been making headlines, indicating that they are performing well on the Ukrainian battlefield. The platform's durability, simple design, and availability of spare parts make it a strong candidate to backstop future Ukrainian offensives and dominate the Ukrainian battlefield after the war.





Analysts estimate that Western nations have given Ukraine more M109s—roughly 50 of them, to be exact—than any other 155mm NATO-standard self-propelled gun up to this point, and it's only April 2023. Latvia donated 6, Norway donated 23, Great Britain donated over 20 M109s in June 2022, and the US donated 18 in April 2023, all giving about 70 units of this extraordinary weapon.





