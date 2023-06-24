A checkpoint broken through by a PMC "Wagner" column on the M4 highway near the Ikorets River south of Voronezh,moving towards Moscow

Similar checkpoints are now being built on the border of the Tula and Moscow regions. There is also the line where the rebellious columns of PMCs must be stopped at all costs.

In addition to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the troops of the Russian Guard and units of conscripts, additional units of the Russian Defense Ministry with equipment from the regions have been deployed to Moscow from the regions by military transport aircraft.

Alexander Khodakovsky, deputy head of the Russian Guard of the DPR and head of the "Vostok" battalion:





"The Wagner enlisted personnel. was not privy to the plans of the command - at least most of it. The soldiers were told that they were being transferred to the defense of the Belgorod region, and they were quite surprised by the subsequent course of events. According to reports from the rebellious environment, the plans of the Wagner leadership also include the capture of Krasnodar. Well, forgive them, Lord, for they do not know what they are doing."