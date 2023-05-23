The Line Between Good And Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If there is no line between Good and Evil, there
is no good and evil. If good and evil are relative concepts, neither one
actually exists. But this world has a problem with absolutes. The best it can
manage is better and best or better and worse. To conceive of something that is
actually evil is beyond secularists. They know, if evil is proven to exist,
there must be good also, and the only good we can conceive of is God.