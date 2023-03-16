Pentagon releases Black Sea drone incident footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 16, 2023
Newly-released footage from the Pentagon allegedly shows the last moments of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that went down over the Black Sea. The recording clearly indicates that there was no collision with the Russian Su-27 fighter.
