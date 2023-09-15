O’KEEFE UNDERCOVER IN LAHAINA PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maui police and sheriffs tell Journalists Governor has prohibited photography on public land, citing revised Hawaii statute 127A : emergency proclamation.
Hawaii national Guard says into hidden camera Maui police and Sheriffs are “assholes” who are “puffing chests”
OMG files lawsuit against Hawaii Gov to to invalidate the criminalization of protected First Amendment activity and to also strip Maui County of any ability to criminally charge anyone who exercises their First Amendment rights…
Developing story…
Mirrored - O'Keefe Media Group