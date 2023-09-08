I've got an army of My own dream 8-9-23@ 3:38am & 10:27am

A dream from my lovely Jesus about my calling and His Army of Light, the 144,000.



Matthew 13:15-17

15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.

16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.

17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.

Matthew 11:15

He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e