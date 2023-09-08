BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I've got an army of My own dream 8-9-23@ 3:38am & 10:27am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
176 followers
30 views • 10/15/2023

A dream from my lovely Jesus about my calling and His Army of Light, the 144,000.


Matthew 13:15-17
15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.

16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.

17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.

Matthew 11:15
He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email:
[email protected]

Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

jesus144000witnesses
