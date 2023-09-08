I've got an army of My own dream 8-9-23@ 3:38am & 10:27am

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus about my calling and His Army of Light, the 144,000.
Matthew 13:15-17
15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.
16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.
17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.
Matthew 11:15
He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Prayer Email:
[email protected]
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e