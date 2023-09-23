BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE FIBONACCI TORUS AND THE QUANTUM OF CONSCIOUSNESS
Sirebard
Sirebard
16 views • 09/23/2023

The Quantum of Consciousness mentioned in this video at the time marker 1:18 is described as a Dark Matter particle or Restmass Photon or Bipolaron in the published and reviewed papers and books below.

The pdf formats can be downloaded for free from the academia links provided.

https://www.academia.edu/105164796/Pythagorean_Harmonics_and_Fibonacci_Series_coupled_in_Riemanns_Zeta_Function_Penrose_Hameroff_Microtubules_and_an_Acoustic_Quantum_Code

https://www.academia.edu/105452401/An_Extended_Critique_on_the_Meijer_Bipolaron_Gravitation_Model_A_Quantum_Cosmology_Perspective_on_the_Bipolaron_Model_of_Dirk_K_F_Meijer_with_Coauthors_in_the_Context_of_the_Nature_of_Gravitation

https://www.academia.edu/105889662/An_extended_History_Nature_and_Evolution_of_the_Meijer_Twin_Bipolaron

https://www.academia.edu/105959779/A_Cosmology_of_Physicalized_Consciousness

https://www.academia.edu/102870445/Quantum_Cosmology_and_the_Unified_Field

Keywords
mark simscontact and disclosurequantum of consciousness
