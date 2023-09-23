THE FIBONACCI TORUS AND THE QUANTUM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Quantum of Consciousness mentioned in this video at the time marker 1:18 is described as a Dark Matter particle or Restmass Photon or Bipolaron in the published and reviewed papers and books below.
The pdf formats can be downloaded for free from the academia links provided.
https://www.academia.edu/105164796/Pythagorean_Harmonics_and_Fibonacci_Series_coupled_in_Riemanns_Zeta_Function_Penrose_Hameroff_Microtubules_and_an_Acoustic_Quantum_Code
https://www.academia.edu/105452401/An_Extended_Critique_on_the_Meijer_Bipolaron_Gravitation_Model_A_Quantum_Cosmology_Perspective_on_the_Bipolaron_Model_of_Dirk_K_F_Meijer_with_Coauthors_in_the_Context_of_the_Nature_of_Gravitation
https://www.academia.edu/105889662/An_extended_History_Nature_and_Evolution_of_the_Meijer_Twin_Bipolaron
https://www.academia.edu/105959779/A_Cosmology_of_Physicalized_Consciousness
https://www.academia.edu/102870445/Quantum_Cosmology_and_the_Unified_Field