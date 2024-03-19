"A Protective Force"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Donald Trump must win.
* Look at Joe’s America.
* It’s almost good vs. evil, no?
* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?
* This regime is successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (18 March 2024)