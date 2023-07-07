"Lancet" destroyed another M777 howitzer in the Zaporozhye region.

After being struck by the drone, a fire broke out at the Ukrainian firing position.

Best comment found with this video:

Ukraine received 250 total M777 , 100 are confirmed Lancet kills with video there are many not on video and 25% of M777s are inoperable due to mechanical failures. Do the math and you realize US Howitzers are about to go extinct in Ukraine