"Lancet" destroyed another M777 howitzer in the Zaporozhye region.
After being struck by the drone, a fire broke out at the Ukrainian firing position.
Best comment found with this video:
Ukraine received 250 total M777 , 100 are confirmed Lancet kills with video there are many not on video and 25% of M777s are inoperable due to mechanical failures. Do the math and you realize US Howitzers are about to go extinct in Ukraine