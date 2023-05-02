© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killer Robots | "We Got Several Leading Robotics Companies, In China, the United States & In Europe to Co-Sign a Letter That Said We Would Not Put Weapons On Robots." - Robert Player (CEO of Boston Dynamics, the Creators of the Humanoid Atlas Robots)
Watch the Original Full Length Interview with Lex Friedman HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVdsZ3I5os
Learn the TRUTH About CERN HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cern/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses
READ - https://apnews.com/article/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-federal-reserve-fdic-dimon-a6a5de4b82708573a846f24006b9f4c1