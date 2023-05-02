BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Killer Robots | "We Got Several Leading Robotics Companies, In China, the United States & In Europe to Co-Sign a Letter That Said We Would Not Put Weapons On Robots."
Killer Robots | "We Got Several Leading Robotics Companies, In China, the United States & In Europe to Co-Sign a Letter That Said We Would Not Put Weapons On Robots." - Robert Player (CEO of Boston Dynamics, the Creators of the Humanoid Atlas Robots)

Watch the Original Full Length Interview with Lex Friedman HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVdsZ3I5os

Learn the TRUTH About CERN HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cern/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses
READ - https://apnews.com/article/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-federal-reserve-fdic-dimon-a6a5de4b82708573a846f24006b9f4c1

killer robotsclay clarkthrivetime show
