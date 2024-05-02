ALOT TO BE WORRIED ABOUT

THE WEF, YOUNG GLOBAL LEADER....BE WORRIED.

----------------

My dearly beloved daughter today I urge My followers to offer this prayer to save those poor children who are being tormented by the leaders of their own countries who in turn are being dictated to by Global forces, not of God.

“My Eternal Father, in the Name of Your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, I ask that You protect your children from the persecution, which is being plotted by global forces against innocent nations.

I pray for the forgiveness of sin of those souls who are the cause of this hardship, so that they may turn to You with humble and contrite hearts.

Please give Your tortured children the strength to withstand such suffering in atonement for the sins of the world, through Christ Our Lord. Amen.”

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/11/18/crusade-of-prayer-2-prayer-for-global-rulers/





