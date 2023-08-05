Shadow Banning Returns To Twitter: Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies On Twitter Censorship

Is Twitter censorship back?

Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies is here to talk about Twitter and whether it will revert back to the days of Jack Dorsey censorship.

Elon Musk is being used to make Twitter more appealing to conservatives after we left the platform because of leftwing censorship.

Now that everyone is back on and using the platform, it’s a perfect opportunity for the surveillance state to spy and continue to control narratives.

This is a set up and the Deep State technocrats are slowly starting to censor once again.

This means Twitter will likely censor information surrounding the 2024 elections just like the Hunter Biden laptop and the Ashley Biden diary.

We must continue to speak the truth and diversify the platforms we use so when the censorship comes we will be ready.

Buy Zach Vorhies book at https://www.amazon.com/Google-Leaks-Whistleblowers-Expos%C3%A9-Censorship/dp/1510767363/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Zach+Vorhies&s=books&sr=1-1



