WEF Unveils 'Flying Microchips' That Can Detect 'Thought Crimes' and 'Disable Your Brain'

- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]

The World Economic Forum in Davos has unveiled the latest technology designed to surveil populations, monitor for thought crimes and alter human behavior – with or without your consent.





As NPR report, it’s “neither a bird nor a plane, but a winged microchip as small as a grain of sand that can be carried by the wind as it monitors such things as pollution levels or the spread of airborne diseases.”





As usual, the manipulative mainstream media is only giving their audience half the story.





But strap yourself in because we’ve got the WEF-funded scientists at Northwestern University admitting on video what the real agenda behind the groundbreaking technology really is.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE