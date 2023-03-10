© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Ionel Roiban, former advisor to the Prime Minister of Romania, interviewed by Nicole: As conservatives, we absolutely do not engage with the Chinese Communist Party leadership or anyone from the CCP. The NFSC members are welcome to visit Romania, to visit Bucharest. It's a free and democratic country.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 罗马尼亚前总理顾问扬内尔·罗伊班（Ionel Roiban）接受妮可采访：作为保守派，我们绝对不与中共领导层或中共的任何人接触。欢迎新中国联邦人访问罗马尼亚，访问布加勒斯特。那是一个自由民主的国家。