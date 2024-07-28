BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Meet the Sentient World Simulation: How the Government Predicts the Future
What is happening
9 months ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/sentient-world-simulation/


Have you head of the "Sentient World Simulation"? Do you know that the Defense Department revealed two decades ago that they were working on putting together a real-time model of the earth and every person in it? And do you know that project has effectively been swept under the rug and was never mentioned again? Well, you're about to! Get ready for this week's fascinating look back through The Corbett Report archives.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.


Keywords
newstrendingdhsnsasurveillancedodclonecomputermodelsimulationthe official corbett report rumble channel
