Palestinians, mostly women & children, killed & injured early on Tuesday in Israeli strikes targeting the Abdel Fattah Hammouda school

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Several Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and injured early on Tuesday in Israeli strikes targeting the Abdel Fattah Hammouda school, which sheltered displaced people in al-Tuffah neighbourhood on Jaffa Street in Gaza.
Footage shows civilians attempting to put out fires caused by the strikes and rescuing children amid the rubble.