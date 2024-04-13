Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Target Seeking New Terminator Drones Destroy Russian Infantry

US Military News





Apr 12, 2024





As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, the country has unveiled a new weapon in its arsenal: target-seeking Terminator drones. These advanced drones are designed to seek out and destroy enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy, giving Ukraine a crucial edge in the ongoing battle against Russian forces. The deployment of these drones marks a significant development in Ukraine's defense strategy, showcasing the country's commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the face of adversity.





In the video, an FPV attack drone with automatic target recognition is seen homing in on a Russian tank from a long distance. Even after losing the video link, the drone successfully completes its attack, demonstrating its autonomous capabilities.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kibOxxWubZg