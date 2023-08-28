BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Ukrainian Artillery Blow Up Russian 2S7 Pion super-heavy Gun
48 views • 08/28/2023

US Military News


Aug 25, 2023


Ukrainian artillery is said to have successfully targeted and destroyed Russia's formidable 2S7 Pion super-heavy gun, known as one of the most powerful artillery pieces globally. The incident reportedly occurred in the Donetsk region near occupied Makiivka.


The 2S7 Pion, also known as the "Peony" in Russian. It's Russia's heavyweight champ, the largest armored artillery piece in their arsenal. Think of it as the "Soviet atomic cannon." It's packing a punch with its massive 203mm gun, ready to rain destruction from a whopping 37.5 kilometers away.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BflHzEk0sUo

gunrussiaus military newsukrainedonetskartillery203mmmakiivkawarthog defense2s7 pionsuper-heavysoviet atomic cannon
