In Tel Aviv and across Israel, thousands of people are demonstrating against their government's failure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal - part 1

In Tel Aviv and across Israel, thousands of people are demonstrating against their government's failure to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance.

Crowds of Israeli demonstrators are now in all areas for the return of prisoners.

Reason for the protests is the six Israeli captives who were recovered dead by the IDF yesterday. They were alive until IOF strikes that killed them, but Israel says ....

Thousands of Israelis flock to the government headquarters complex in Jerusalem to demand an immediate exchange deal.

These are the most significant protests since the onset of the war, taking place just before a general strike scheduled for tomorrow.