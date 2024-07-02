Kamala Harris caught engaging in ‘misinformation’ about Trump on X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host Caleb Bond has reacted to Elon Musk calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for engaging in “misinformation and disinformation” about former US president Donald Trump’s position on a national abortion ban.
Ms Harris declared in a post on X that "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide."
“It’s simply not true,” Mr Bond said.
