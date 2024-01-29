Create New Account
End Time was 2000 Years Ago
When The End Time Was
An entire New Testament theme is an imminent End Time for the disciples 2000 years ago. Future End Time Prophecy theory is based on two assumptions. These assumptions contradict "author's intent" in the New Testament. We need to ask when the End Time was.

List of Time Statements proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament was in the near future of the Apostles: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

Website: www.deadendtime.com



