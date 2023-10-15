BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Second Armenian genocide Ancient Christian population TARGETED in Middle East
High Hopes
3282 followers
127 views • 10/15/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 15, 2023


As the world reacts to the horrors committed by Hamas in Israel, Glenn wants to bring attention to another tragedy as well: Azerbaijan's continued genocide of the Armenian people. Former International Religious Freedom Ambassador at Large Samuel Brownback joins Glenn to explain the current crisis as Azerbaijan attempts to cut off an Armenian enclave: "This is yet another ancient Christian population being driven out of the Middle East region." And he argues that this is yet another move by the "Axis of Evil" countries to gain power around the world as the United States looks the other way. So, what should the country — and we the people — do?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRc03O2hGsI

Keywords
christiansmiddle eastgenocideglenn becktargetedmartyrsarmeniaaxis of evilazerbaijansamuel brownback
