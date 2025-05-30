ROCK STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Billy Joel's wife thanks fans for "love and support" after his brain condition diagnosis

May 26, 2025

The wife of musician Billy Joel thanked fans and loved ones for their support after the musician canceled concert dates and announced he had been diagnosed with a brain condition that affected his hearing, vision and balance.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," Alexis Roderick Joel, who married the "Piano Man" singer in 2015, wrote on Instagram. She added that the family was "so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis" they had received.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world," Roderick Joel wrote. "We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

Roderick Joel accompanied the post with a photo of herself, Joel and their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne. Joel is also the father to Alexa Ray Joel, who he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.





Joel, 76, announced his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus on Friday. The condition occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside or around the brain, disrupting certain functions, according to Johns Hopkins. Typically, the fluid cushions and protects the brain and spinal cord, but too much can lead to NPH. The condition is relatively uncommon but is more likely to occur in older people, according to the Cleveland Clinic. There's no known cause of the condition.

Billy Joel returns to Madison Square Garden





Nov 5, 2021

It was a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden for New York’s very own, Billy Joel.

Fans lined up in a good New York state of mind, and the concert started right on time.

However, it was not the same experience it was back in February 2020.

Fully vaccinated people did not have to wear masks, and at least one dose was required to get in.

The icon returns to the Garden.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=3MdUwdg6M4w





###





Billy Joel - In Concert

