Tuesday Topic of the Week June 13 2023: 10 Year Old Bullied to Death

A ten year old boy, Lukas Illescas, has ended his own life after months of bullying by other children at Hill rest Elementary School in New York.

This week's topic may be too disturbing for some viewers to watch. It covers a very sensitive topic. If this is triggering to you, do not watch it. Important links posted below:

gofundme.com/f/Justice for luckas

mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/bullied-10-year-old-killed-30193480

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12171663/Cops-probe-suicide-bullied-10-year-old-boy-family-claims-school-ignored-issues-months.html