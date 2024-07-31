© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEMORARE
Hail holy queen mother of mercy
Our life our sweetness and our hope
To thee we come sinful and sorrowful
To stand before thy throne
Ave Maria gratia plena
To thee we send up our sighs
In this valley of tears weeping
And mourning do we cry
Oh holy Mother of God pray for us
Show us heaven's light
That we may be made worthy
Of the promises of Christ
Remember most gracious Virgin Mary
That never was it known
That anyone who fled to Thy protection
Was left unaided and alone
Oh most gracious advocate
Thine eyes of mercy turn to us
And after this our exile
Show unto us Thy son Jesus
Lyrics adapted from Hail Ho;y Queen
and Memorare
Music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024