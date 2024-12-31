What Can We Learn About Worship from the Wise Men?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we explore the story of the Wise Men who came to worship Jesus Christ. The speaker reads from both the Bible and the song 'Old Little Town of Bethlehem' by Philip Brooks to highlight the importance of worship. Learn what real worship looks like, including the act of humbling oneself and presenting oneself to God before giving any gifts. Discover how true worship is about deep humility, not just singing and clapping. This message reminds us of the significance of Jesus' birth and calls on viewers to reflect on who and what they truly worship.
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:07 The Story of Bethlehem
01:23 The Wise Men and Their Worship
02:15 Understanding True Worship
03:25 Biblical Examples of Worship
07:12 The Importance of Worship in Our Lives
08:28 Conclusion and Final Thoughts