What Can We Learn About Worship from the Wise Men?

In this episode, we explore the story of the Wise Men who came to worship Jesus Christ. The speaker reads from both the Bible and the song 'Old Little Town of Bethlehem' by Philip Brooks to highlight the importance of worship. Learn what real worship looks like, including the act of humbling oneself and presenting oneself to God before giving any gifts. Discover how true worship is about deep humility, not just singing and clapping. This message reminds us of the significance of Jesus' birth and calls on viewers to reflect on who and what they truly worship.



00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:07 The Story of Bethlehem

01:23 The Wise Men and Their Worship

02:15 Understanding True Worship

03:25 Biblical Examples of Worship

07:12 The Importance of Worship in Our Lives

08:28 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

