Naomi Wolf: Too Many Silent Voices During Steve Bannon's Imprisonment

From Dr. Naomi Wolf’s recent article (link below): “On July 1, 2024, the US detained its most prominent political prisoner; its most obvious political prisoner probably since the incarceration of Japanese-Americans in World War 2…





This is where we are.





If you don’t speak out now, they won’t pass you by. That is a false calculation.





It won’t be Steve Bannon, next time, and thus ‘not you.’





Because of your silence now —





Next time, it will be you.”





Naomi Wolf’s article: “What Time It Is: The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon”: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/what-time-it-is





DailyClout: https://dailyclout.io/





Naomi Wolf’s substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/





(July 8, 2024) Dave Brat with Naomi Wolf on Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v562uj6-wolf-too-many-silent-voices-during-bannons-imprisonment.html