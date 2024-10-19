© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Gerald forecasted that oil and gold would go up, it happened!
Register for free at https://BrightU.com and watch Financial Survival docuseries.
#FinancialSurvial #financialliteracy #docuseries #stability #economy #resilience #financialindependence #collapse #Gold #investment #USdollar #expert #analysis