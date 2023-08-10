BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#274- How One Son Or Daughter Of God Changes Whole Nations!
15 views • 08/10/2023

Special offer - get my book on audio at https://bornagainaskings.com


Get my physical book at https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch“Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God’s Kings” available on Amazon


This may be one of the most important episodes yet. Learn how to RECEIVE THE PROMISES OF GOD! Learn how to manifest the blessing of God and change your nations!!!


Then connect to my list for updates here https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Download all the past podcasts audios here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


Join the family and learn some skills today to get off grid! https://theoffgridlifestyle.com


Learn how to install your own solar systems with my personal hands on training https://solarprepped.com


Learn one of the major keys to the success I have seen in my life – the power of IMAGINATION visit https://learntoimaginate.com


And don't forget every Monday 7pm CST LIVE "The Kingdom Round Table" live Bible discussions at https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


Places to follow:Podcast: Search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray”



FB: https://www.facebook.com/mentallycaptivated


Twitter: @CoryDGray888

Gab: @plantman888

Gab TV: search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kingdombiz


To support the broadcast the most important thing is to get my book and check out one of my courses https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


You can reach out to me at [email protected] I love to hear from you all!


Cory Gray

“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

Keywords
christianprophecykingdom of godpromises of godcory graygovernment of godblessing the nations
