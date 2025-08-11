© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Online Safety Act & The Demolition Of The Internet
00:00 The Coordinated Destruction Of The Internet
02:30 The Manipulation
06:48 Operation Mockingbird 2.0
10:15 Pentagon Deep Fakes
11:21 Global Roll Out Of Online Safety Acts
15:14 Global Surveillance & Censorship
19:26 “They Are Hiding Everything”
Some sources:
https://sociable.co/big-tech/digital-id-face-scans-age-verification-internet-passports/
https://sociable.co/military-technology/pentagon-acquire-generative-ai-influence-activities-rand/
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_INSIGHT_REPORT_Digital%20Identity.pdf
https://techreport.com/news/uk-new-online-safety-act-exerts-more-control-on-internet/
https://futurefreespeech.org/the-digital-berlin-wall-how-germany-accidentally-created-a-prototype-for-global-online-censorship-act-two/
https://law.yale.edu/mfia/case-disclosed/germanys-netzdg-and-threat-online-free-speech
https://www.article19.org/resources/france-the-online-hate-speech-law-is-a-serious-setback-for-freedom-of-expression/
https://www.webpronews.com/uk-online-safety-act-triggers-1400-vpn-surge-amid-ban-fears/
https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-privacy-security/could-vpns-be-banned-uk-government-to-look-very-closely-into-their-usage-amid-mass-usage-since-the-age-verification-row
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html
https://www.euronews.com/next/2025/08/08/return-of-chat-control-something-is-rotten-in-the-state-of-denmark
------------
Music: Time Flies by KaizanBlu
Mirrored - HelioWave Productions
