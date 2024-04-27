BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage of the Powerful Tornados that Ripped through Nebraska, Iowa and Texas - yesterday - Semi-truck hit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
247 views • 12 months ago

Nebraska - Footage of the powerful tornado that hit the United States. Nebraska, Iowa and Texas.

In one of the videos, the wind knocks a truck on its side and drags it along the ground.

A tornado outbreak is ongoing across portions of the Midwestern and Southern United States, as multiple tornadoes were reported. 

A tornado in Lancaster County, Nebraska injured three people, while a tornado occurred across northeastern Lincoln, Nebraska. Eighteen people were injured.

There have been more than two dozen reported tornadoes in three states amid a twister outbreak in the Plains on Friday.

Twenty million Americans, from Texas to Iowa, are on alert Friday for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, as severe weather is expected to impact the Heartland into the weekend.

One hit in the flat open Texas plains near Waco yesterday, ripped a barn apart, but a storm chaser video footage seen is not for rebroadcast.



