Olympic gold medalist suffers VAXX poison induced STROKES

Aly Raisman Was HOSPITALIZED For ‘Stroke-Like’ Symptoms

Jul 18, 2024 #AccessHollywood #AlyRaisman

"Aly Raisman is opening up about some past health scares. While on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she talked about the effects that stress and trauma had on her body. The Olympic gold medalist revealed she was hospitalized twice for “stroke-like symptoms.” “It’s happened twice where it’s been this intense,” she said. “I feel like I have different minor issues as well, depending on what I’m going through at the time — where I have literally stroke-like symptoms. I can’t remember my name. I’m slurring my words. I can barely speak. Both times I was tested for a stroke because I literally couldn’t move my body.” Aly then explained that what made the situation “so scary” was getting treatment after she experienced abuse at the hands of another doctor. Aly was one of four gymnasts who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2021 against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing 10 of more than 265 women and girls who came forward to say they were molested by him. He was sentenced to 175 years in prison. Aly says she is currently in therapy to help her manage her stress but says a big test will come later this month at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I’m gonna be so busy. There’s gonna be a lot of triggers,” she said. “I might see someone that maybe didn’t protect me in the past,” Raisman said on the podcast. “So, it’s working on that. It’s very complicated.”

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/bhMb8_JkT4w

###

"Raisman to appear in speakers series

Published November 3, 2021

Gold medal Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman will speak at UB on Nov. 16 as part of the 2021-22 Distinguished Speakers Series.

The talk will take place at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Arts.

Raisman is the third most decorated American gymnast of all time and was team captain of the Olympic gold medal-winning women’s teams in 2012 and 2016. She captured the hearts of millions when she became the first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise. One of only three U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back teams in more than 20 years, she helped guide the team to gold and landed a silver medal in the all-around competition at the 2016 games.

A leader off the gymnastics floor as well, Raisman uses her platform to help normalize the conversation around mental health, encourage positive body image and promote the importance of self-care. In her New York Times best-selling memoir, “Fierce,” she shares the highs and lows of her journey, including surviving sexual abuse. Inspired by an army of survivors, Raisman continues to advocate for systematic changes within the sport of gymnastics and the eradication of sexual abuse.

Tickets for Raisman’s lecture range from $28 to $48 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Center for the Arts box office from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Those attending the lecture will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine. A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card are all acceptable. Attendees should be prepared to show photo ID as well."

https://www.buffaloDOTedu/ubnow/briefs/2021/11/dss-raisman.html

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/