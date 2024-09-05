Irish Teacher JAILED by TRANS Mafia for Refusing to Teach Trans Curriculum to his Students!

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at stewpeters.locals.com!





Join David Kurten, leader of the Heritage Party, a Right-Wing Populist political party in the UK, to discuss the outrageous arrest and jailing of a good Irish school teacher, Enoch Burke, simply for not wanting to teach his students the perverted LGBTQ curriculum and going against the Trans mafia.





Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/





Become a SPN member to gain access to exclusive content and unlock premiere benefits, including personal interactions with Stew, VIP event tickets, and live giveaways.

https://stewpeters.locals.com/support