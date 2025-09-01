Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 1, 2025 - LABOR DAY edition: How human labor and cognition will no longer define our economy

https://healthrangerstore.com/laborday





- Economic System and Resource Extraction (0:10)

- Impact of AI on Employment and Cognition (5:16)

- The Future of Work and AI's Role (21:26)

- The Rise of AI and Its Economic Implications (32:02)

- The Role of AI in Government and Society (38:14)

- The Ethical and Moral Implications of AI (39:48)

- The Impact of AI on Health and Medicine (42:39)

- The Role of AI in Preventing Diseases (58:15)

- The Future of AI and Human Society (1:06:20)

- The Ethical Considerations of AI (1:06:45)

- One World AI Government and Depopulation Concerns (1:13:40)

- Government Control and AI Language (1:28:40)

- Introduction to Dawson Knives and John Roy (1:30:12)

- Challenges with Magna Cut Steel and Tariffs (1:38:01)

- Craftsmanship and Training at Dawson Knives (1:50:27)

- Education and Community Engagement (1:53:56)

- Future Products and Innovations (1:58:15)

- Impact of AI and Automation on Skills (2:11:12)

- Promotion of American-Made Products (2:25:04)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/