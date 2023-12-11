Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 11, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2169 - How much alcohol can you drink? Why is White lung disease killing children? Childhood vaccines discussed. Fat pride is upon us. The common denominator in media censorship discussed. Borders are being overwhelmed. Should a parent pacify children with social media. The CDC is so messed up. Plus much more. High energy must listen politically incorrect show!