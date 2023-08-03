ALLE MIT REINZIEHEN TEIL 2 VERLÄNGERTE VERSION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ich hatte das Video schonmal hochgeladen aber vielleicht ermutigt Euch das jetzt wenn ich es nochmal in das Gedächtnis rufe.
KLARNA VERUNTREUNG §266 STGB 200 EURO!
https://t.me/adrianlachstaedter/745
Ihr wisst ich stelle Euch alles als PDF zur Verfügung damit ihr Ideen habt wie Widerstand
aussehen kann. Hier die Email als PDF!
https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/eilt:c