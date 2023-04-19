BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI scammer FAKED daughter's KIDNAPPING, mom has NO IDEA HOW
232 views • 04/19/2023

Glenn Beck


April 18, 2023


When Jennifer DeStefano received a phone call from who she assumed was her terrified daughter, the thought didn't cross her mind that it was a scammer. Her daughter's voice was too accurate, and even her cries sounded real. But she soon found out that this wasn't a hostage situation. Her daughter was safe, but somehow, a hacker had used artificial intelligence to recreate her voice. She tells Glenn that she has no idea how this was even possible, since her daughter didn't have a large online presence. But she's not the only parent to experience this new and terrifying scam. She joins Glenn to share her horrifying story and warn others about what AI can now do ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FhSuhjSc4w


