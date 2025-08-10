We Are The Seeds Of Our Immortality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your planet is just now entering its Genetic Age.
You understand very little about something which is a vital part of our reality.
In our world, genes have an almost spiritual significance.
When the exact same genes reappear in the exact same order, it is for us what you would call reincarnation.
The difference between us is our knowledge and technology.
Jupiter Ascending (2015)