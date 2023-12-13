Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1 - https://bit.ly/3RcC8ce

Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 2 - https://bit.ly/3tcO2ec

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Bartonella Testing: https://igenex.com/disease/bartonella/





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Symptoms Of Bartonella + The Ultimate Bartonella Detox!





Bartonella is a harmful gram bacteria; many people have this in their bodies without realizing it's there, and it holistically causes a whole host of ill effects on a person's body.





I have created this video, "Symptoms Of Bartonella + The Ultimate Bartonella Detox!" to fully educate you on most of the symptoms of Bartonella and one of the best ways to effectively detox it from your body if you have this bacteria within it.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above, watch this video, "Symptoms Of Bartonella + The Ultimate Bartonella Detox!" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno