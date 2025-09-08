Peters Sermon On The Last Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/7/2025
Acts 2:1-21 Peters Great Sermon On The Last Days
Intro: Pentecost was one of the three major Jewish festivals; the other two are the Passover and the Feast of Tabernacles. From the Greek word for “fifty,” Pentecost was so named because it fell on the fiftieth day after the Sabbath of the Passover. Pentecost was also known as “the Feast of Weeks,” “the Firstfruits of the Wheat Harvest,” and “the Day of Firstfruits.” Ironically it occurred fifty days after Jesus was crucified. Remember they had to hurry up and kill Jesus on Friday because the Passover was on Saturday.