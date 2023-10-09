Hamas: The moving of American aircraft carrier to Israel does not scare us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian fighters from the Hamas group warned America over the removal of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group to supports Israel after Hamas' success in operating into the occupied territory in southern Israel. Moving the aircraft carrier does not scare us and the Biden administration must understand the consequences of this move, said Hamas spokesman.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY