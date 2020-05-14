BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🏁 May 14, 2020: Conspiracy Theorists Burn 5G Towers, Claiming Link To COVID-19.
Some conspiracy theorists are falsely linking 5G, the fifth generation of wireless mobile technology, to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Jeff Semple looks at what started this hoax, how it spread like wildfire on social media and how it ignited attacks on cellphone towers.

Persecution Live Blogger : https://persecution-live.org/ Persecution Live RSS : https://persecution-live.org/feed

conspiracy theorists5g towerscovid-19
