A New Middle East Is Unfolding With Israel As The Driver-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 20 2025

The Islamic Revolution in 1979 created an Iranian-dominated Middle East, and unleashed seemingly endless decades of Islamic terrorism around the world. Iran created a proxy terror network that included Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and The Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The first crack in the wall appeared in 2020 with the introduction of the Abraham Accords, then the events of October 7th, which all lead us to where we are right now in 2025. A new Middle East is being formed, and Israel is right where the prophets said she would be at the end of the Church Age, at the dawn of Jacob’s trouble.





“But I will shew thee that which is noted in the scripture of truth: and there is none that holdeth with me in these things, but Michael your prince.” Daniel 10:21 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the entire world has been on pins and needles these past 7 days, watching the astonishing and often-times horrifying events happening in the Middle East. These events have also been driving a wedge right down the middle of Trump’s MAGA Movement, half of whom stand for Israel and the other half do not. Whatever happens by the time this thing is all done, one thing is assured. You will have a very different Middle East, guaranteed. Over in Rome, the Catholic Church has been enjoying the “bump” they have gotten with the election of Pope Leo XIV, and Catholics worldwide are suddenly motivated and energized. Everywhere you look, there is electricity in the air, and that’s because we are on the cusp of the revealing of the man of sin who is coming to claim his Middle Eastern kingdom. On this episode, we will show you how very drastically the last days landscape is changing, and where it is all leading. Tick, tock, goes the end times clock.